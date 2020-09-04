Rosenblatt Securities Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Rosenblatt Securities restated their buy rating on shares of Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, TipRanks reports. Rosenblatt Securities currently has a $370.00 target price on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

AVGO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Broadcom from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $315.00 to $380.00 in a report on Friday, June 26th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $300.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $290.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $333.00 to $358.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $344.25.

Broadcom stock opened at $352.09 on Tuesday. Broadcom has a 52 week low of $155.67 and a 52 week high of $378.96. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $325.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $288.16. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. The stock has a market cap of $141.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.93.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $5.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.24 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.76 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 10.97% and a return on equity of 32.00%. Broadcom’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.16 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Broadcom will post 17.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 22nd will be given a $3.25 dividend. This represents a $13.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.69%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.67%.

In related news, CFO Thomas H. Krause sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.39, for a total value of $12,655,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 57,171 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.49, for a total transaction of $17,636,681.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 766,606 shares of company stock valued at $246,329,809 over the last quarter. 3.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AVGO. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Broadcom in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Private Ocean LLC raised its position in Broadcom by 45.0% during the 1st quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 145 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Price Wealth LLC bought a new position in Broadcom during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Harwood Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Broadcom during the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC bought a new position in Broadcom during the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. 81.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Wired Infrastructure, Wireless Communications, Enterprise Storage, and Industrial & Other.

