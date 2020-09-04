Royal Bank of Canada Increases Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD.B) Price Target to C$53.00

Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD.B) had its price target upped by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$51.00 to C$53.00 in a report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price indicates a potential upside of 15.22% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on ATD.B. TD Securities upped their target price on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$49.00 to C$50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. National Bank Financial upped their target price on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$46.00 to C$49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$44.00 to C$47.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, CIBC upped their target price on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$46.00 to C$49.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$54.40.

ATD.B stock opened at C$46.00 on Wednesday. Alimentation Couche-Tard has a 1 year low of C$30.40 and a 1 year high of C$47.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.47, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$45.54 and its 200 day moving average price is C$41.62. The firm has a market cap of $39.51 billion and a P/E ratio of 22.01.

About Alimentation Couche-Tard

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc operates and licenses convenience stores. Its convenience stores sell tobacco products, grocery items, beverages, and fresh food offerings; road transportation fuel; and stationary energy, marine fuel, aviation fuel, and chemicals. The company operates its convenience store and road transportation fuel retailing chain under various banners, including Circle K, Couche-Tard, Holiday, Ingo, Mac's, Re.Store, and Topaz.

