Inpex (OTCMKTS:VNNVF)‘s stock had its “sector perform” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on VNNVF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Inpex in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Inpex in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Inpex in a research note on Monday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

VNNVF stock opened at $70.00 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $66.72. Inpex has a 1 year low of $43.37 and a 1 year high of $71.90.

About Inpex

Vonovia SE operates as an integrated residential real estate company. It operates through four segments: Rental, Value-Add, Recurring Sales, and Development. The company offers apartments, property-related services; and value-added services, including maintenance and modernization of properties, craftsmen and residential environment organization, condominium administration, cable TV, metering, electricity and gas supply, and insurances services.

