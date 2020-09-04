Sailpoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) and Taoping (NYSE:TAOP) Financial Comparison

Sailpoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) and Taoping (NASDAQ:TAOP) are both business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability and earnings.

Earnings and Valuation

Get Sailpoint Technologies alerts:

This table compares Sailpoint Technologies and Taoping’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sailpoint Technologies $288.52 million 12.14 -$8.50 million $0.04 965.25 Taoping $13.79 million 1.40 -$3.58 million N/A N/A

Taoping has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Sailpoint Technologies.

Profitability

This table compares Sailpoint Technologies and Taoping’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sailpoint Technologies 1.12% 5.02% 2.24% Taoping N/A N/A N/A

Risk & Volatility

Sailpoint Technologies has a beta of 2.2, suggesting that its share price is 120% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Taoping has a beta of 0.88, suggesting that its share price is 12% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

11.9% of Taoping shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.4% of Sailpoint Technologies shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 45.4% of Taoping shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Sailpoint Technologies and Taoping, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sailpoint Technologies 0 3 10 0 2.77 Taoping 0 0 0 0 N/A

Sailpoint Technologies presently has a consensus price target of $34.04, indicating a potential downside of 11.84%. Given Sailpoint Technologies’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Sailpoint Technologies is more favorable than Taoping.

Summary

Sailpoint Technologies beats Taoping on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sailpoint Technologies

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. designs, develops, and markets identity governance software solutions in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers on-premises software and cloud-based solutions, which empower organizations to govern the digital identities of employees, contractors, business partners, and other users, as well as manage their constantly changing access rights to enterprise applications and data across hybrid IT environments. Its solutions include IdentityIQ, an on-premises identity governance solution; IdentityNow, a cloud-based multi-tenant governance platform; IdentityIQ File Access Manager that secures access to data stored in file servers, collaboration portals, mailboxes, and cloud storage systems; and IdentityAI, a cloud-based identity analytics solution for organizations to detect potential threats before they turn into security breaches. The company sells its products and solutions to commercial enterprises, educational institutions, and governments directly, as well as through system integrators, technology partners, and value-added resellers. SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

About Taoping

Taoping Inc. provides cloud-based platform, resource sharing, and big data solutions to the Chinese new media, education residential community management, and elevator Internet of Things (IoT) industries primarily in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in two segments, Cloud-based Technology and Traditional Information Technology. It offers cloud-based software as a service to automate the interactive workflow between advertising agencies and their customers, including establishing new projects, submitting advertisement proposals, revising and approving advertising proposals, processing payment online, remotely uploading advertisement content, and tracking and analyzing performance data. The company also provides project-based technology products and services for the public sector; and software and hardware with fully integrated solutions, including information technology infrastructure, Internet-enabled display technologies, and IoT platforms to customers in government, education, residential community management, media, transportation, and other private sectors, as well as related maintenance and support services. The company was formerly known as China Information Technology, Inc. and changed its name to Taoping Inc. in June 2018. Taoping Inc. was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, the People's Republic of China.

Receive News & Ratings for Sailpoint Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sailpoint Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.