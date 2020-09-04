SB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SBFG) Upgraded at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of SB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SBFG) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded SB Financial Group from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th.

Shares of SB Financial Group stock opened at $14.40 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $110.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.86 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.68 and its 200-day moving average is $15.01. SB Financial Group has a one year low of $9.02 and a one year high of $20.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

SB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SBFG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $17.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.20 million. SB Financial Group had a return on equity of 11.15% and a net margin of 17.33%. On average, equities analysts expect that SB Financial Group will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 7th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 6th. SB Financial Group’s payout ratio is 24.69%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SBFG. UBS Group AG lifted its position in SB Financial Group by 310.2% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,817 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,374 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in SB Financial Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in SB Financial Group by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 33,990 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $377,000 after buying an additional 2,454 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in SB Financial Group by 32.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,795 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 2,642 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Endurance Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SB Financial Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.87% of the company’s stock.

About SB Financial Group

SB Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides range of banking and wealth management services to individual and corporate customers primarily in northwest Ohio and northeast Indiana. It accepts deposits, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, demand deposits, and time certificates of deposit.

