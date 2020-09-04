Scotiabank Increases Guardian Capital Group (OTCMKTS:GCAAF) Price Target to $32.00

Guardian Capital Group (OTCMKTS:GCAAF) had its price target boosted by investment analysts at Scotiabank from $26.00 to $32.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank’s price target indicates a potential upside of 72.97% from the stock’s previous close.

OTCMKTS GCAAF opened at $18.50 on Wednesday. Guardian Capital Group has a fifty-two week low of $10.66 and a fifty-two week high of $21.14.

About Guardian Capital Group

Guardian Capital Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company in Canada, the United Kingdom, the United States, and the Caribbean. The company manages institutional assets for pension plans, insurers, foundations, endowments, third-party mutual funds, and ETFs; and provides private wealth management services to individuals, families, and charitable organizations.

