SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) vs. Hall of Fame Village (NYSE:HOFV) Head to Head Analysis

Hall of Fame Village (NASDAQ:HOFV) and SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) are both small-cap unclassified companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Hall of Fame Village and SeaWorld Entertainment’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hall of Fame Village N/A -34.04% -1.94% SeaWorld Entertainment -12.05% -54.88% -3.36%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Hall of Fame Village and SeaWorld Entertainment, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hall of Fame Village 0 0 0 0 N/A SeaWorld Entertainment 1 3 6 0 2.50

SeaWorld Entertainment has a consensus target price of $19.60, suggesting a potential downside of 6.71%. Given SeaWorld Entertainment’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe SeaWorld Entertainment is more favorable than Hall of Fame Village.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

3.1% of Hall of Fame Village shares are held by institutional investors. 38.9% of Hall of Fame Village shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.8% of SeaWorld Entertainment shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Hall of Fame Village has a beta of -0.17, suggesting that its stock price is 117% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SeaWorld Entertainment has a beta of 2.33, suggesting that its stock price is 133% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Hall of Fame Village and SeaWorld Entertainment’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hall of Fame Village N/A N/A $820,000.00 N/A N/A SeaWorld Entertainment $1.40 billion 1.18 $89.48 million $1.58 13.30

SeaWorld Entertainment has higher revenue and earnings than Hall of Fame Village.

About Hall of Fame Village

Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company operates as a resort and entertainment company leveraging the professional football and its legendary players in partnership with the Pro Football Hall of Fame. It owns the Johnson Controls Hall of Fame Village, a multi-use sports, entertainment, and media destination centered around the Pro Football Hall of Fame's campus in Canton, Ohio. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Canton, Ohio.

About SeaWorld Entertainment

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a theme park and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates SeaWorld theme parks in Orlando, Florida; San Antonio, Texas; and San Diego, California, as well as Busch Gardens theme parks in Tampa, Florida, and Williamsburg, Virginia. It also operates water park attractions in Orlando, Florida; San Antonio, Texas; San Diego, California; Tampa, Florida; and Williamsburg, Virginia. In addition, the company operates a reservations-only theme park in Orlando, Florida and a seasonal park in Langhorne, Pennsylvania. It operates a portfolio of 12 destination and regional theme parks. The company was formerly known as SW Holdco, Inc. and changed its name to SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. in December 2012. SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in Orlando, Florida.

