Shaw Communications (NYSE:SJR) PT Lowered to $31.00

Shaw Communications (NYSE:SJR) (TSE:SJR.B) had its price objective dropped by equities research analysts at TD Securities from $32.00 to $31.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ target price indicates a potential upside of 66.58% from the company’s previous close.

SJR has been the topic of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Shaw Communications from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Desjardins reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Shaw Communications in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of Shaw Communications in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Shaw Communications from $30.50 to $31.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Shaw Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.64.

SJR opened at $18.61 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.03. Shaw Communications has a 1-year low of $12.20 and a 1-year high of $20.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.41 and a beta of 0.63.

Shaw Communications (NYSE:SJR) (TSE:SJR.B) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 10th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $938.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $910.80 million. Shaw Communications had a net margin of 12.55% and a return on equity of 10.86%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Shaw Communications will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Shaw Communications by 19.9% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC grew its stake in shares of Shaw Communications by 0.5% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 158,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,550,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares in the last quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc grew its stake in shares of Shaw Communications by 5.8% during the second quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 15,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Shaw Communications by 63.6% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of Shaw Communications by 5.2% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 25,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 1,268 shares in the last quarter. 57.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shaw Communications Inc operates as a connectivity company in North America. The company operates through Wireline and Wireless segments. The Wireline segment provides broadband Internet, Shaw Go WiFi, video, and digital phone services to residential customers; and Internet, data, WiFi, digital phone, and video services to business customers.

