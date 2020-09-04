Shaw Communications (TSE:SJR.B) Price Target Cut to C$31.00

Shaw Communications (TSE:SJR.B) (NYSE:SJR) had its target price dropped by research analysts at TD Securities from C$32.00 to C$31.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “action list buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 24.55% from the company’s current price.

SJR.B has been the topic of several other reports. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Shaw Communications from C$26.00 to C$27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Shaw Communications from C$24.00 to C$25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their price objective on Shaw Communications from C$26.00 to C$27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd.

Get Shaw Communications alerts:

Shares of TSE SJR.B opened at C$24.89 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.25, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.21 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.15. Shaw Communications has a 1-year low of C$17.77 and a 1-year high of C$27.69. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$24.61 and a 200 day moving average price of C$23.25.

In related news, Director Willard Yuill sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$24.75, for a total transaction of C$1,237,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 528,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$13,091,413.50. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 100,000 shares of company stock worth $2,475,000.

Shaw Communications Company Profile

Shaw Communications Inc operates as a connectivity company in North America. The company operates through Wireline and Wireless segments. The Wireline segment provides broadband Internet, Shaw Go WiFi, video, and digital phone services to residential customers; and Internet, data, WiFi, digital phone, and video services to business customers.

Read More: What is the float in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Shaw Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shaw Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.