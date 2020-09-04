Short Interest in Agile Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AGRX) Increases By 13.5%

Agile Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AGRX) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 14th, there was short interest totalling 4,960,000 shares, a growth of 13.5% from the July 30th total of 4,370,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,700,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.9 days.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Agile Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in Agile Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Agile Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $62,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Agile Therapeutics by 38.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 589,092 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after purchasing an additional 165,036 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Agile Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $276,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on AGRX shares. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Agile Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut Agile Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Agile Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.00.

Shares of AGRX stock opened at $2.93 on Friday. Agile Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.35 and a 1-year high of $4.77. The company has a current ratio of 13.67, a quick ratio of 13.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market capitalization of $257.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.33 and a beta of 1.48. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.61.

Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.02. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Agile Therapeutics will post -0.64 EPS for the current year.

About Agile Therapeutics

Agile Therapeutics, Inc, a women's healthcare company, focuses on the development and commercialization of prescription contraceptive products for women. Its lead product candidate is Twirla, also known as AG200-15, a once-weekly prescription contraceptive patch, which completed Phase III clinical trials.

