Short Interest in Aileron Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ALRN) Grows By 18.7%

Aileron Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ALRN) saw a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 14th, there was short interest totalling 723,300 shares, an increase of 18.7% from the July 30th total of 609,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,270,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days. Approximately 2.8% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Shares of NASDAQ ALRN opened at $1.15 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $47.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.25 and a beta of 3.65. Aileron Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.25 and a 12-month high of $1.99. The company has a current ratio of 3.99, a quick ratio of 3.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.85.

Aileron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALRN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.05. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Aileron Therapeutics will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Rickenbach Josef H. Von bought 227,272 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.10 per share, for a total transaction of $249,999.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 445,460 shares in the company, valued at $490,006. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Aileron Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Aileron Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Personal CFO Solutions LLC raised its stake in Aileron Therapeutics by 106.0% during the 2nd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 47,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 24,388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Aileron Therapeutics by 67.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 91,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 36,893 shares in the last quarter. 9.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ALRN. Zacks Investment Research lowered Aileron Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Aileron Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Aileron Therapeutics in a report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Aileron Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd.

Aileron Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing a novel class of therapeutics in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is ALRN-6924, a stapled peptide, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors or lymphomas; Phase IIa clinical trial to treat peripheral T-cell lymphoma; Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and advanced myelodysplastic syndrome (MDS); and Phase IIb trial to treat AML/MDS in combination with cytosine arabinoside.

