Short Interest in Applied DNA Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:APDN) Expands By 49.3%

Applied DNA Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:APDN) was the target of a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 14th, there was short interest totalling 585,300 shares, a growth of 49.3% from the July 30th total of 392,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,280,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days. Approximately 13.4% of the company’s stock are short sold.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on APDN. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Applied DNA Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Applied DNA Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Applied DNA Sciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Applied DNA Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th.

In other news, insider William W. Montgomery acquired 110,000 shares of Applied DNA Sciences stock in a transaction on Friday, June 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.25 per share, with a total value of $577,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 135,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $708,750. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider William W. Montgomery acquired 40,000 shares of Applied DNA Sciences stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.25 per share, with a total value of $210,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 215,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,128,750. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 225,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,181,250 over the last ninety days. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Applied DNA Sciences by 1,731.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 59,641 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 56,385 shares during the last quarter. Sabby Management LLC purchased a new position in Applied DNA Sciences during the 1st quarter valued at about $106,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Applied DNA Sciences during the 2nd quarter valued at about $173,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Applied DNA Sciences by 575.6% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,364 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 10,534 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning purchased a new position in Applied DNA Sciences during the 2nd quarter valued at about $83,000. 6.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of APDN stock opened at $7.53 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.01 million, a P/E ratio of -1.85 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 4.97, a quick ratio of 4.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.37 and its 200 day moving average is $7.30. Applied DNA Sciences has a 12 month low of $2.52 and a 12 month high of $19.69.

Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The technology company reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by ($0.10). Applied DNA Sciences had a negative return on equity of 180.24% and a negative net margin of 304.46%. The firm had revenue of $0.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.50 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Applied DNA Sciences will post -2.59 EPS for the current year.

About Applied DNA Sciences

Applied DNA Sciences, Inc develops and markets plat based or other DNA technology solution in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's supply chain security and product authentication solutions include SigNature molecular tags that are ingredients used to fortify brand protection efforts and strengthen supply chain security, as well as mark, track, and convict criminals; SigNature T molecular tags, which are tagging and authentication systems for use in brand protection efforts and raw material source compliance programs; and fiberTyping, a test of native cotton fiber DNA.

