Short Interest in Astrotech Corp (NASDAQ:ASTC) Grows By 42.6%

Astrotech Corp (NASDAQ:ASTC) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 14th, there was short interest totalling 84,700 shares, a growth of 42.6% from the July 30th total of 59,400 shares. Approximately 1.6% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 297,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Astrotech stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Astrotech Corp (NASDAQ:ASTC) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 41,156 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $117,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.52% of Astrotech as of its most recent SEC filing. 6.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ASTC opened at $1.79 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.57. The company has a market capitalization of $15.78 million, a PE ratio of -1.32 and a beta of -0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Astrotech has a 52-week low of $0.98 and a 52-week high of $7.75.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Astrotech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th.

About Astrotech

Astrotech Corporation operates as a science and technology development and commercialization company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Astro Scientific and Astral Images Corporation. The Astro Scientific segment manufactures chemical detection and analysis instrumentation that detects and identifies trace amounts of explosives and narcotics.

