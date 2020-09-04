Short Interest in Brickell Biotech Inc (NASDAQ:BBI) Drops By 40.4%

Brickell Biotech Inc (NASDAQ:BBI) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in August. As of August 14th, there was short interest totalling 74,900 shares, a decline of 40.4% from the July 30th total of 125,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,430,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Several brokerages have weighed in on BBI. Lake Street Capital began coverage on shares of Brickell Biotech in a report on Friday, August 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Brickell Biotech in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Brickell Biotech stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Brickell Biotech Inc (NASDAQ:BBI) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 74,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.30% of Brickell Biotech at the end of the most recent reporting period. 13.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BBI stock opened at $0.82 on Friday. Brickell Biotech has a one year low of $0.71 and a one year high of $4.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.84 million, a PE ratio of -0.21 and a beta of -0.11.

Brickell Biotech (NASDAQ:BBI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter. Brickell Biotech had a negative return on equity of 206.93% and a negative net margin of 709.41%. As a group, research analysts expect that Brickell Biotech will post -1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Brickell Biotech

Brickell Biotech, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of various prescription therapeutics for the treatment of debilitating skin diseases in the United States. The company's lead products candidate is sofpironium bromide that is in Phase III clinical trial for patients with axillary hyperhidrosis.

