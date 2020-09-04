Short Interest in Hoegh LNG Partners LP (NYSE:HMLP) Declines By 42.7%

Hoegh LNG Partners LP (NYSE:HMLP) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 14th, there was short interest totalling 151,100 shares, a decrease of 42.7% from the July 30th total of 263,700 shares. Currently, 0.9% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 166,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in shares of Hoegh LNG Partners in the first quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Hoegh LNG Partners by 42.5% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 476,506 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,493,000 after buying an additional 142,220 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Hoegh LNG Partners by 25.8% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 73,851 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $541,000 after purchasing an additional 15,132 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp increased its stake in shares of Hoegh LNG Partners by 34.7% during the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 33,597 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 8,651 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Hoegh LNG Partners by 0.8% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 199,442 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,941,000 after purchasing an additional 1,640 shares during the period. 21.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HMLP opened at $10.68 on Friday. Hoegh LNG Partners has a 12-month low of $4.67 and a 12-month high of $17.28. The stock has a market cap of $343.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.63, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.95. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.67 and a 200-day moving average of $9.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

Hoegh LNG Partners (NYSE:HMLP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 20th. The shipping company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.15. Hoegh LNG Partners had a return on equity of 20.11% and a net margin of 39.28%. As a group, analysts expect that Hoegh LNG Partners will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 30th were given a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 29th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 16.48%. Hoegh LNG Partners’s payout ratio is 84.21%.

HMLP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Danske cut Hoegh LNG Partners from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Stifel Nicolaus cut Hoegh LNG Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $13.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Barclays raised Hoegh LNG Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. ValuEngine cut Hoegh LNG Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Hoegh LNG Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.00.

Höegh LNG Partners LP focuses on owning, operating, and acquiring floating storage and regasification units (FSRUs), liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers, and other LNG infrastructure assets under long-term charters. The company also offers ship management services. As of March 31, 2018, it had a fleet of five FSRUs.

