Short Interest in Mammoth Energy Services Inc (NASDAQ:TUSK) Declines By 15.2%

Mammoth Energy Services Inc (NASDAQ:TUSK) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 14th, there was short interest totalling 1,340,000 shares, a decline of 15.2% from the July 30th total of 1,580,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 247,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.4 days. Currently, 4.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

TUSK stock opened at $1.43 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $59.03 million, a PE ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 2.01. Mammoth Energy Services has a one year low of $0.56 and a one year high of $4.25. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a current ratio of 3.75.

Mammoth Energy Services (NASDAQ:TUSK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The energy company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.09. Mammoth Energy Services had a negative net margin of 57.79% and a negative return on equity of 13.39%. The firm had revenue of $60.11 million for the quarter.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Mammoth Energy Services by 1,089.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 263,281 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $198,000 after buying an additional 241,144 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its stake in shares of Mammoth Energy Services by 191.9% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 292,065 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 192,021 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Mammoth Energy Services in the second quarter worth $29,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Mammoth Energy Services by 100.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 84,382 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 42,331 shares during the period. Finally, Valueworks LLC increased its stake in shares of Mammoth Energy Services by 42.9% in the first quarter. Valueworks LLC now owns 3,144,883 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,355,000 after buying an additional 944,182 shares during the period. 64.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mammoth Energy Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2.69.

About Mammoth Energy Services

Mammoth Energy Services, Inc operates as an oilfield service company. The company operates in three segments: Infrastructure Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Natural Sand Proppant Services. The Infrastructure Services segment offers a range of services on electric transmission and distribution networks, and substation facilities, including the construction, upgrade, maintenance, and repair of high voltage transmission lines, substations, and lower voltage overhead and underground distribution systems; storm repair and restoration services; and commercial services comprising installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial wiring.

