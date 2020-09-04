Short Interest in Net 1 UEPS Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:UEPS) Declines By 27.0%

Net 1 UEPS Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:UEPS) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 14th, there was short interest totalling 607,200 shares, a decline of 27.0% from the July 30th total of 831,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 186,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.3 days. Currently, 1.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

UEPS stock opened at $3.23 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $185.07 million, a PE ratio of -0.97 and a beta of 1.13. Net 1 UEPS Technologies has a one year low of $2.70 and a one year high of $4.45. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 2.52.

Several brokerages have issued reports on UEPS. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Net 1 UEPS Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. B. Riley upgraded shares of Net 1 UEPS Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of UEPS. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Net 1 UEPS Technologies by 52.8% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 27,083 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 9,360 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of Net 1 UEPS Technologies by 22.6% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 52,930 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 9,748 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Net 1 UEPS Technologies by 84.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 67,545 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 30,847 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its stake in shares of Net 1 UEPS Technologies by 70.8% in the first quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 178,957 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $521,000 after buying an additional 74,170 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Net 1 UEPS Technologies by 8.4% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 186,365 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $543,000 after buying an additional 14,382 shares during the period. 27.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Net 1 UEPS Technologies Company Profile

Net 1 UEPS Technologies, Inc provides transaction processing services, financial inclusion products and services, and secure payment technologies in South Africa, the Republic of Korea, and internationally. The company develops and markets transaction processing solutions, including smart card-based alternative payment systems for the unbanked and under-banked populations of developing economies and for mobile transaction channels.

