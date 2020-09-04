Short Interest in US Well Services Inc (NASDAQ:USWS) Declines By 42.6%

US Well Services Inc (NASDAQ:USWS) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 14th, there was short interest totalling 428,800 shares, a decrease of 42.6% from the July 30th total of 747,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,090,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days. Currently, 1.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Several research firms recently commented on USWS. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of US Well Services from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of US Well Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 11th.

Shares of USWS opened at $0.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.17 million, a P/E ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 2.31. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.54. US Well Services has a 1 year low of $0.23 and a 1 year high of $3.34.

US Well Services (NASDAQ:USWS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.27). US Well Services had a negative net margin of 64.10% and a negative return on equity of 154.88%. The firm had revenue of $39.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.80 million. Sell-side analysts predict that US Well Services will post -0.63 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of USWS. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of US Well Services during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of US Well Services by 61.5% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 24,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 9,457 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of US Well Services in the 2nd quarter worth about $58,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of US Well Services in the 1st quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its position in shares of US Well Services by 239.0% in the 2nd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 485,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 342,476 shares in the last quarter. 47.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

U.S. Well Services, Inc operates as an oilfield service company in the United States. It provides hydraulic fracturing services for the oil and natural gas exploration and production companies. The company is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

