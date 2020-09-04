Short Interest in Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH) Drops By 32.0%

Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH) was the target of a large decline in short interest in August. As of August 14th, there was short interest totalling 75,700 shares, a decline of 32.0% from the July 30th total of 111,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,392,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Garde Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF by 1.9% in the second quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 15,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $935,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF by 120.8% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 67,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,190,000 after purchasing an additional 36,863 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $1,445,000. Cypress Capital LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $26,735,000. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $611,000.

Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF stock opened at $62.09 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.08. Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $60.05 and a 12 month high of $62.47.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 2nd will be issued a $0.046 dividend. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 1st.

Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

