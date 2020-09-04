Siemens (FRA:SIE) Given a €126.00 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

Siemens (FRA:SIE) has been given a €126.00 ($148.24) price objective by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 7.84% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley set a €120.00 ($141.18) target price on Siemens and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €126.00 ($148.24) price objective on Siemens and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group set a €145.00 ($170.59) price objective on Siemens and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Berenberg Bank set a €140.00 ($164.71) price objective on Siemens and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €120.00 ($141.18) price objective on Siemens and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Siemens currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €128.29 ($150.93).

Get Siemens alerts:

Shares of SIE opened at €116.84 ($137.46) on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is €114.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is €97.10. Siemens has a twelve month low of €101.40 ($119.29) and a twelve month high of €133.39 ($156.93).

About Siemens

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft operates in the fields of electrification, automation, and digitalization worldwide. Its Power and Gas segment offers gas and steam turbines, generators, compressor trains, integrated power plant solutions, and instrumentation and control systems for power generation. The company's Energy Management segment offers software, products, systems, solutions, and services for transmitting, distributing, and managing electrical power, as well as for providing intelligent power infrastructure.

Read More: What is a conference call?



Receive News & Ratings for Siemens Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Siemens and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.