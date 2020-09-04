Siemens Healthineers (ETR:SHL) Given a €43.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Siemens Healthineers (ETR:SHL) has been given a €43.00 ($50.59) target price by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 18.20% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on SHL. Barclays set a €40.00 ($47.06) price target on shares of Siemens Healthineers and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €32.00 ($37.65) target price on Siemens Healthineers and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Kepler Capital Markets set a €46.00 ($54.12) price target on Siemens Healthineers and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €45.00 ($52.94) price objective on Siemens Healthineers and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, DZ Bank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €42.91 ($50.48).

SHL stock opened at €36.38 ($42.80) on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $36.36 billion and a P/E ratio of 25.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.67, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.31. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of €41.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of €40.28. Siemens Healthineers has a 52 week low of €28.50 ($33.53) and a 52 week high of €47.27 ($55.61).

About Siemens Healthineers

Siemens Healthineers AG develops, manufactures, and distributes imaging, advanced therapies, and diagnostic products and services to healthcare providers worldwide. It operates in three operating segments: Imaging, Advanced Therapies, and Diagnostics. The Imaging segment provides diagnostic imaging and ultrasound systems and solutions.

