SITE Centers Corp. (OTCMKTS:SRRTF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

SITE Centers Corp. (OTCMKTS:SRRTF) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 14th, there was short interest totalling 13,300 shares, a decline of 42.4% from the July 30th total of 23,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 10.2 days.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on SRRTF shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of SITE Centers from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of SITE Centers from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Scotiabank started coverage on shares of SITE Centers in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. They issued a “sector perform” rating for the company.

OTCMKTS:SRRTF opened at $7.93 on Friday. SITE Centers has a 12 month low of $3.86 and a 12 month high of $10.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.04.

About SITE Centers

Slate Retail REIT is a real estate investment trust focused on U.S. grocery-anchored real estate. The REIT owns and operates approximately U.S. $1.3 billion of assets located across the top 50 U.S. metro markets that are visited regularly by consumers for their everyday needs. The REIT's diversified portfolio and quality tenant covenants provide a strong basis to continue to grow unitholder distributions and the flexibility to capitalize on opportunities that drive value appreciation.

