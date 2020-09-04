SMTC Co. (NASDAQ:SMTX) Short Interest Update

SMTC Co. (NASDAQ:SMTX) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 14th, there was short interest totalling 10,800 shares, a drop of 42.9% from the July 30th total of 18,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 48,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

NASDAQ:SMTX opened at $3.25 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.96. The firm has a market cap of $93.81 million, a P/E ratio of -32.50 and a beta of 1.33. SMTC has a 52-week low of $1.32 and a 52-week high of $4.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

SMTC (NASDAQ:SMTX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $90.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $96.40 million. SMTC had a positive return on equity of 20.56% and a negative net margin of 0.83%. Sell-side analysts expect that SMTC will post 0.18 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. ValuEngine lowered SMTC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised SMTC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3.75 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 11th.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMTX. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of SMTC by 872.4% in the 2nd quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 486,208 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,473,000 after purchasing an additional 436,208 shares during the period. Cadence Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SMTC in the 1st quarter valued at $609,000. Heartland Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of SMTC by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 600,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,818,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Weber Alan W acquired a new position in shares of SMTC in the 1st quarter valued at $117,000. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of SMTC by 29.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 132,434 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.57% of the company’s stock.

About SMTC

SMTC Corporation provides electronics manufacturing services worldwide. The company offers end-to-end electronics manufacturing services, including product design and engineering; printed circuit board assembly; production, enclosure, cable assembly, and precision metal fabrication; systems integration and testing; and configuration to order, build to order, and direct order fulfillment services.

