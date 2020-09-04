Sol Gel Technologies’ (SLGL) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Raymond James

Raymond James reiterated their buy rating on shares of Sol Gel Technologies (NASDAQ:SLGL) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on SLGL. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sol Gel Technologies from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Sol Gel Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of Sol Gel Technologies in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Sol Gel Technologies has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $22.05.

Get Sol Gel Technologies alerts:

Shares of SLGL opened at $7.67 on Tuesday. Sol Gel Technologies has a one year low of $5.00 and a one year high of $21.00. The company has a market cap of $155.58 million, a P/E ratio of -5.77 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 9.94 and a quick ratio of 9.94. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.19.

Sol Gel Technologies (NASDAQ:SLGL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.01. Sol Gel Technologies had a negative net margin of 210.73% and a negative return on equity of 46.18%. On average, analysts expect that Sol Gel Technologies will post -1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Sol Gel Technologies by 20.9% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Sol Gel Technologies by 4.2% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 54,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 2,225 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its holdings in Sol Gel Technologies by 0.5% in the second quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 927,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,303,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Sol Gel Technologies by 18.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 41,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 6,581 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Sol Gel Technologies by 20.0% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 52,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 8,764 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.08% of the company’s stock.

Sol Gel Technologies Company Profile

Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd., a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing topical dermatological drug products based on its proprietary microencapsulation delivery system in Israel. The company's lead product candidates include TWIN and SIRS-T, which has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of acne vulgaris; and VERED that has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of papulopustular rosacea.

Recommended Story: Why is momentum important to successful trading?

Receive News & Ratings for Sol Gel Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sol Gel Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.