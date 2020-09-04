South State (NASDAQ:SSB) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

South State (NASDAQ:SSB) was downgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of South State from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of South State from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of South State from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. DA Davidson upgraded shares of South State from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on shares of South State in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. South State presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.60.

South State stock opened at $56.66 on Wednesday. South State has a 1-year low of $40.42 and a 1-year high of $88.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.33 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $53.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

South State (NASDAQ:SSB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The bank reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.87. South State had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 5.82%. The company had revenue of $216.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $215.65 million. On average, research analysts forecast that South State will post 3.61 EPS for the current year.

In other South State news, CEO John C. Corbett bought 2,500 shares of South State stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $48.00 per share, for a total transaction of $120,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 37,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,815,216. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director David G. Salyers bought 2,000 shares of South State stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $51.59 per share, with a total value of $103,180.00. 1.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SSB. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of South State by 111.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,680,014 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $318,369,000 after acquiring an additional 3,527,568 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of South State by 164.5% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,519,793 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $72,433,000 after acquiring an additional 945,153 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of South State by 1,316.6% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 980,484 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $46,752,000 after acquiring an additional 911,269 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of South State by 109.6% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 553,741 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,392,000 after acquiring an additional 289,595 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of South State by 23.3% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,390,311 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $66,262,000 after acquiring an additional 263,002 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.31% of the company’s stock.

South State Corporation operates as the bank holding company for South State Bank that provides a range of retail and commercial banking services, mortgage lending services, trust and wealth management services, and consumer finance loans. The company accepts demand deposits, savings deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposit, and other time deposits; and offers lending and credit card, and ATM processing services.

