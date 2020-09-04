S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) PT Raised to $390.00 at BMO Capital Markets

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) had its price target lifted by BMO Capital Markets from $375.00 to $390.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the business services provider’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price indicates a potential upside of 10.27% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on SPGI. Barclays raised their price target on S&P Global from $260.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on S&P Global from $325.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on S&P Global from $339.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Goldman Sachs Group raised S&P Global from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $336.00 to $397.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on S&P Global in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $396.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. S&P Global presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $353.54.

Shares of S&P Global stock opened at $353.69 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $355.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $307.89. S&P Global has a 1 year low of $186.05 and a 1 year high of $379.87. The company has a market capitalization of $88.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.74, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $3.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.64. S&P Global had a return on equity of 1,072.73% and a net margin of 36.19%. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.43 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that S&P Global will post 10.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other S&P Global news, EVP Courtney Geduldig sold 2,580 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.76, for a total value of $910,120.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,040 shares in the company, valued at $3,541,710.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Martina Cheung sold 1,398 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.42, for a total value of $494,081.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,006,190.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 43,710 shares of company stock valued at $15,363,454. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in S&P Global in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the second quarter worth about $43,000. Front Row Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the first quarter worth about $50,000. CX Institutional grew its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 179.7% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 179 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Enterprise Financial Services Corp grew its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 51.2% during the first quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 195 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.99% of the company’s stock.

About S&P Global

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

