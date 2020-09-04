Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPPI) Rating Increased to Buy at BidaskClub

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPPI) was upgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Spectrum Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 11th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on Spectrum Pharmaceuticals from $4.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.44.

Shares of NASDAQ SPPI opened at $4.13 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.04. Spectrum Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $1.74 and a 1-year high of $10.57. The company has a market cap of $597.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.39 and a beta of 2.29.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPPI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.05. Analysts anticipate that Spectrum Pharmaceuticals will post -1.39 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Keith M. Mcgahan sold 13,881 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.36, for a total transaction of $46,640.16. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 249,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $837,691.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Keith M. Mcgahan sold 15,773 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.21, for a total value of $50,631.33. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 262,986 shares in the company, valued at approximately $844,185.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 43,587 shares of company stock worth $141,646 in the last 90 days. 5.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp lifted its position in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,252,365 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $12,238,000 after acquiring an additional 410,364 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 260.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,744,519 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,725,000 after acquiring an additional 2,706,554 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,231,404 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $10,922,000 after acquiring an additional 231,840 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,600,076 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,728,000 after acquiring an additional 58,649 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,253,849 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,238,000 after acquiring an additional 65,086 shares during the period. 49.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Spectrum Pharmaceuticals

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops and commercializes oncology and hematology drug products. The company offers KHAPZORY, a novel folate analog and the pharmacologically active levo-isomer of d, and 1-leucovorin; FOLOTYN, a folate analogue metabolic inhibitor for peripheral T-cell lymphoma (PTCL); ZEVALIN injection to treat non-Hodgkin's lymphoma; MARQIBO for adult patients with Philadelphia chromosome-negative acute lymphoblastic leukemia; BELEODAQ, a histone deacytelase, or HDAC, inhibitor for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory PTCL; and EVOMELA for use as a conditioning treatment prior to autologous stem cell transplant in multiple myeloma patients.

