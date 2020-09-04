Strix Group (LON:KETL) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Peel Hunt

Strix Group (LON:KETL)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by stock analysts at Peel Hunt in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, LSE.Co.UK reports. They presently have a GBX 205 ($2.68) target price on the stock. Peel Hunt’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 14.23% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Shore Capital cut shares of Strix Group to an “under review” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 205 ($2.68) price objective on shares of Strix Group in a research note on Wednesday.

Shares of Strix Group stock opened at GBX 243 ($3.18) on Wednesday. Strix Group has a 12 month low of GBX 110.80 ($1.45) and a 12 month high of GBX 228 ($2.98). The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4,881.23. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 209.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 184.30. The stock has a market cap of $483.28 million and a PE ratio of 22.55.

In related news, insider Frank Gao sold 43,710 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 193 ($2.52), for a total transaction of £84,360.30 ($110,231.67).

About Strix Group

Strix Group Plc manufactures and sells kettle safety controls and other components worldwide. The company offers thermostatic controls, cordless interfaces, water jugs, and filters. It also provides water heating, temperature and steam-management devices, such as steam boilers, instant flow heaters, and turbo toasters.

