STV Group’s (STVG) Buy Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reiterated their buy rating on shares of STV Group (LON:STVG) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Digital Look reports.

Separately, Peel Hunt reissued a buy rating on shares of STV Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th.

LON STVG opened at GBX 255 ($3.33) on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 220.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 269.04. STV Group has a twelve month low of GBX 210 ($2.74) and a twelve month high of GBX 455 ($5.95). The stock has a market cap of $117.92 million and a PE ratio of 17.83.

In other STV Group news, insider Ian Steele purchased 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 230 ($3.01) per share, with a total value of £3,680 ($4,808.57).

About STV Group

STV Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and broadcasts television programs in the United Kingdom. The company operates in Broadcast, Digital, Productions, and External Lottery Management segments. It provides news, sports, entertainment, weather, competitions, video on demand, and STV programs.

