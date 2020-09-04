Sunnova Energy International (NASDAQ:NOVA) Price Target Increased to $43.00 by Analysts at JMP Securities

Sunnova Energy International (NASDAQ:NOVA) had its price objective hoisted by equities research analysts at JMP Securities from $36.00 to $43.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. JMP Securities’ target price points to a potential upside of 92.39% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on NOVA. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Sunnova Energy International in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Sunnova Energy International from $18.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Raymond James boosted their price target on Sunnova Energy International from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Roth Capital boosted their price target on Sunnova Energy International from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Sunnova Energy International from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.10.

Shares of NOVA stock opened at $22.35 on Wednesday. Sunnova Energy International has a fifty-two week low of $6.12 and a fifty-two week high of $29.61. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.04.

Sunnova Energy International (NASDAQ:NOVA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $42.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.32 million.

In related news, major shareholder Ecp Controlco, Llc sold 6,211,533 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.76, for a total value of $97,893,760.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Robert Lawrence Lane acquired 3,000 shares of Sunnova Energy International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.50 per share, with a total value of $49,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 18,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $297,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 15,644,473 shares of company stock valued at $327,473,609.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Avalon Investment & Advisory purchased a new stake in Sunnova Energy International in the 1st quarter valued at $43,726,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 2,904,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,580,000 after purchasing an additional 82,283 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Sunnova Energy International during the 1st quarter worth $27,013,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 669.1% during the 1st quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,345,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,046,000 after purchasing an additional 2,040,177 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 126.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,704,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,161,000 after purchasing an additional 952,995 shares during the period.

Sunnova Energy International Company Profile

Sunnova Energy International Inc focuses on operating as a holding company for Sunnova Energy Corporation that provides residential solar and energy storage services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the Northern Mariana Islands. Its services include operations and maintenance, monitoring, repairs and replacements, equipment upgrades, onsite power optimization, and diagnostics.

