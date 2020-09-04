Swisscom (OTCMKTS:SCMWY) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Swisscom (OTCMKTS:SCMWY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Swisscom is Switzerland’s leading telecommunications company. The innovative, customer-focused and strongly-competitive group offers a full range of voice and data communication services on fixed-line and mobile networks. Swisscom offers the complete spectrum of state-of-the-art data services, from leased lines to integrated solutions for corporate customers. “

Get Swisscom alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on SCMWY. ValuEngine upgraded Swisscom from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Swisscom in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.00.

OTCMKTS SCMWY opened at $55.21 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.14, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.20. Swisscom has a fifty-two week low of $47.45 and a fifty-two week high of $58.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78.

Swisscom (OTCMKTS:SCMWY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 13th. The utilities provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.81 billion during the quarter. Swisscom had a return on equity of 19.53% and a net margin of 14.47%. As a group, analysts forecast that Swisscom will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current year.

About Swisscom

Swisscom AG provides telecommunication services primarily in Switzerland, Italy, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Swisscom Switzerland, Fastweb, and Other Operating. It offers broadband, TV, fixed-network, and mobile phone subscription services, as well as national and international telephone, and data traffic services for residential customers, and small and medium-sized enterprises.

Read More: FAANG Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Swisscom (SCMWY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Swisscom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Swisscom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.