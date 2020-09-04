Taseko Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Taseko Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB) (TSE:TKO) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Taseko Mines is focused on acquiring ownership of and advancing exploration and related activities on known mineral deposits that have as their basic characteristic, large tonnage (based on extensive drill testing for continuity) mineralization which, under metals price assumptions that fall within historical averages, are potentially capable of supporting a mine for 10 years and longer. “

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Scotiabank upped their target price on Taseko Mines from $0.25 to $0.50 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Liberum Capital started coverage on Taseko Mines in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities boosted their price target on Taseko Mines from $1.00 to $1.10 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Taseko Mines from $1.10 to $1.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Taseko Mines presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $0.95.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN TGB opened at $0.95 on Wednesday. Taseko Mines has a 1 year low of $0.20 and a 1 year high of $0.99.

Taseko Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB) (TSE:TKO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The mining company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $76.47 million for the quarter.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Advisors Inc. OK lifted its position in shares of Taseko Mines by 88.5% during the second quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 63,900 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares during the last quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC bought a new position in Taseko Mines in the second quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Taseko Mines in the second quarter worth about $58,000.

Taseko Mines Company Profile

Taseko Mines Limited, a mining company, acquires, develops, and operates mineral properties in Canada and the United States. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, gold, niobium, and silver deposits. It holds a 75% interest in the Gibraltar copper-molybdenum mine located in south-central British Columbia.

