TechTarget Inc (NASDAQ:TTGT) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

TechTarget Inc (NASDAQ:TTGT) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in August. As of August 14th, there was short interest totalling 1,520,000 shares, a decrease of 18.3% from the July 30th total of 1,860,000 shares. Currently, 6.3% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 280,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.4 days.

TTGT opened at $39.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 4.28 and a quick ratio of 4.28. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.00. TechTarget has a 12 month low of $16.82 and a 12 month high of $42.44.

Get TechTarget alerts:

TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The information services provider reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $34.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.00 million. TechTarget had a return on equity of 9.86% and a net margin of 11.90%. Research analysts anticipate that TechTarget will post 0.68 EPS for the current year.

In other TechTarget news, Director Don Hawk sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.45, for a total transaction of $441,750.00. Also, Director Bruce Levenson sold 8,567 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.86, for a total value of $341,480.62. Following the sale, the director now owns 134,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,353,556.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 606,221 shares of company stock worth $20,734,432. 16.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TTGT. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in TechTarget by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,666,790 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $75,571,000 after purchasing an additional 116,682 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in TechTarget by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,902,068 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $57,120,000 after purchasing an additional 36,782 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in TechTarget by 78.2% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,513,544 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $45,452,000 after purchasing an additional 664,105 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in TechTarget by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 684,736 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $14,112,000 after purchasing an additional 36,663 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in TechTarget by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 620,570 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $18,636,000 after purchasing an additional 29,026 shares in the last quarter. 89.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. BidaskClub upgraded TechTarget from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded TechTarget from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Craig Hallum reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of TechTarget in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on TechTarget from $28.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. TechTarget has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.80.

TechTarget Company Profile

TechTarget, Inc provides specialized online content for buyers of enterprise information technology (IT) products and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It also provides purchase-intent marketing and sales services for enterprise technology vendors; and customized marketing programs that integrate demand generation and brand advertising techniques.

Recommended Story: Forex

Receive News & Ratings for TechTarget Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TechTarget and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.