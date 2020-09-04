Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) Raised to Buy at Berenberg Bank

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) was upgraded by stock analysts at Berenberg Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $252.00 price target on the health services provider’s stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target indicates a potential upside of 24.13% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on TDOC. Deutsche Bank reduced their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $238.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $135.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $235.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Stephens began coverage on shares of Teladoc Health in a research report on Monday, July 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $250.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $144.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $205.32.

Shares of NYSE:TDOC opened at $203.02 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 11.36, a current ratio of 11.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a market cap of $18.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -158.61 and a beta of 0.30. Teladoc Health has a 52 week low of $56.55 and a 52 week high of $253.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $213.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $177.50.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The health services provider reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $241.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $220.49 million. Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 13.22% and a negative return on equity of 9.54%. Teladoc Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 85.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.41) EPS. Analysts expect that Teladoc Health will post -1.42 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Kenneth H. Paulus sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.83, for a total transaction of $1,688,300.00. Also, insider Lewis Levy sold 2,670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.34, for a total transaction of $585,637.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,228,713.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 156,297 shares of company stock valued at $33,366,198 over the last ninety days. 3.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,656 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA boosted its position in Teladoc Health by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 2,820 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $538,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its position in Teladoc Health by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 489 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX boosted its position in Teladoc Health by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX now owns 7,040 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,344,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Teladoc Health by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,752 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,047,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. 87.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Teladoc Health Company Profile

Teladoc Health, Inc provides telehealth services. It offers a portfolio of services and solutions covering 450 medical subspecialties, such as flu and upper respiratory infections, cancer, and congestive heart failure. The company provides its services through mobile devices, the Internet, video, and phone.

