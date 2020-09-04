Tervita (TSE:TEV) PT Lowered to C$3.50 at National Bank Financial

Tervita (TSE:TEV) had its target price cut by National Bank Financial from C$4.75 to C$3.50 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on TEV. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Tervita from C$5.00 to C$5.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. ATB Capital upgraded shares of Tervita from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from C$5.00 to C$6.00 in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Tervita from C$4.00 to C$4.50 in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Stifel Firstegy upgraded shares of Tervita from a reduce rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Tervita from C$4.75 to C$5.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$5.19.

Tervita stock opened at C$3.00 on Tuesday. Tervita has a 1 year low of C$2.52 and a 1 year high of C$7.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$3.42 and a 200 day moving average price of C$3.96. The company has a market cap of $413.97 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 462.44, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.29.

Tervita (TSE:TEV) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported C$0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.10) by C$0.19. The company had revenue of C$215.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$378.00 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Tervita will post -0.04 EPS for the current year.

Tervita Company Profile

Tervita Corporation provides waste management and environmental solutions to oil and gas, mining, industry, community, and government customers in Canada and the United States. It operates in two segments, Energy Services and Industrial Services. The company offers treatment, recovery, and disposal (TRD) of fluids; energy marketing services; processing and disposal of solid materials; disposal of oilfield-generated waste; and supplying and operating of drill site processing equipment, such as solids control and drill cuttings management services, as well as provides onsite services using centrifugation or other processes for heavy oil producers involved in mining and in situ production.

