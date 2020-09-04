TESSCO Technologies (NASDAQ:TESS) Lifted to “Strong-Buy” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of TESSCO Technologies (NASDAQ:TESS) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

TESSCO Technologies stock opened at $6.50 on Tuesday. TESSCO Technologies has a twelve month low of $4.12 and a twelve month high of $16.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.69. The company has a market capitalization of $53.67 million, a P/E ratio of -2.34 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

TESSCO Technologies (NASDAQ:TESS) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $119.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.81 million. TESSCO Technologies had a negative net margin of 4.48% and a negative return on equity of 9.69%. Equities analysts expect that TESSCO Technologies will post -1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of TESSCO Technologies by 277.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 70,930 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $390,000 after buying an additional 52,130 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in TESSCO Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $140,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in TESSCO Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $174,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC raised its position in TESSCO Technologies by 127.1% in the 2nd quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 32,861 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 18,393 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of TESSCO Technologies by 2.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 112,168 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $549,000 after acquiring an additional 3,016 shares during the period. 49.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About TESSCO Technologies

TESSCO Technologies Incorporated architects and delivers products and value chain solutions to support wireless systems in the United States. The company offers base station infrastructure products, including base station antennas, cable and transmission lines, small towers, lightning protection devices, connectors, power systems, enclosures, grounding, jumpers, miscellaneous hardware products, and mobile antennas to build, repair, and upgrade wireless broadband systems, as well as program management, connector installation, custom jumper assembly, site kitting, and logistics integration services.

