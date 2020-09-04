TFF Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TFFP) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TFF Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TFFP) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “TFF Pharmaceuticals Inc. is an early-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on the development and commercialization of inhalation products for the treatment of chronic respiratory diseases and lung conditions. TFF Pharmaceuticals Inc. is based in Austin, Texas. “

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on TFFP. Maxim Group upped their price target on TFF Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Roth Capital increased their price objective on TFF Pharmaceuticals from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 14th.

Shares of NASDAQ:TFFP opened at $12.66 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.32. TFF Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $3.44 and a 1 year high of $16.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $325.36 million and a PE ratio of -4.08.

TFF Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TFFP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.02. As a group, equities analysts forecast that TFF Pharmaceuticals will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nantahala Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of TFF Pharmaceuticals by 47.9% during the second quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 856,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,934,000 after acquiring an additional 277,300 shares during the last quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TFF Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at $1,268,000. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its stake in shares of TFF Pharmaceuticals by 5.1% during the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 94,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,000 after acquiring an additional 4,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TFF Pharmaceuticals by 77.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 9,682 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.97% of the company’s stock.

TFF Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

TFF Pharmaceuticals, Inc, an early-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing drug products based on its patented Thin Film Freezing, or TFF, technology platform. It intends to initially focus on the development of inhaled dry powder drugs for the treatment of pulmonary diseases and conditions.

