Tourmaline Oil (OTCMKTS:TRMLF) PT Raised to $22.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Tourmaline Oil (OTCMKTS:TRMLF) had its price target lifted by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $18.00 to $22.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 79.35% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Tourmaline Oil from $16.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Tourmaline Oil from $14.50 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Tourmaline Oil from $15.00 to $17.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Tourmaline Oil from $21.25 to $28.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.55.

Shares of TRMLF opened at $12.27 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.29. Tourmaline Oil has a 12-month low of $4.69 and a 12-month high of $13.77.

Tourmaline Oil Company Profile

Tourmaline Oil Corp. acquires, explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas properties in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It holds interests in properties located in the Alberta Deep Basin, Northeast British Columbia Montney, and the Peace River High Triassic oil complex. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

