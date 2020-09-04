Traders Buy High Volume of Call Options on Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA)

Vera Bradley, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRA) was the target of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock investors purchased 3,180 call options on the company. This is an increase of 3,395% compared to the average daily volume of 91 call options.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on VRA shares. ValuEngine downgraded Vera Bradley from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised Vera Bradley from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.00.

NASDAQ VRA opened at $7.09 on Friday. Vera Bradley has a 1-year low of $3.12 and a 1-year high of $12.75. The company has a market capitalization of $180.18 million, a P/E ratio of -59.08 and a beta of 1.63. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 3.78 and a quick ratio of 1.86.

Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 2nd. The textile maker reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $131.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.48 million. Vera Bradley had a positive return on equity of 6.69% and a negative net margin of 0.78%. Vera Bradley’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.25 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Vera Bradley will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in Vera Bradley during the 1st quarter valued at $100,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new stake in Vera Bradley during the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vera Bradley during the first quarter worth $50,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vera Bradley during the first quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of Vera Bradley during the first quarter worth $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.04% of the company’s stock.

Vera Bradley, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells women's handbags, luggage and travel items, fashion and home accessories, and gifts. It operates through two segments, Direct and Indirect. The company offers totes, crossbodies, satchels, clutches, backpacks, baby bags, and lunch bags; accessories, including wallets, wristlets, eyeglass cases, scarves, and various technology accessories; and travel products, such as rolling luggage, cosmetics, and travel and packing accessories, as well as travel bags comprising duffel and weekend bags.

