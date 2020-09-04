Trupanion Inc (NASDAQ:TRUP) Short Interest Update

Trupanion Inc (NASDAQ:TRUP) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in August. As of August 14th, there was short interest totalling 5,620,000 shares, a drop of 19.6% from the July 30th total of 6,990,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 464,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 12.1 days. Currently, 19.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Several analysts have recently commented on TRUP shares. Lake Street Capital increased their target price on shares of Trupanion from $50.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Trupanion from $33.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Trupanion from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Trupanion in a report on Monday, June 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Trupanion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 8th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.88.

Get Trupanion alerts:

In other Trupanion news, insider Gavin Friedman sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.31, for a total value of $95,634.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,737.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Dan Levitan sold 65,343 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.82, for a total transaction of $4,562,248.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 99,178 shares in the company, valued at $6,924,607.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 153,593 shares of company stock worth $9,021,214 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 13.61% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRUP. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Trupanion in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Nvwm LLC bought a new stake in Trupanion during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Trupanion by 101.2% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,314 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Trupanion during the first quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Trupanion by 360.0% during the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.98% of the company’s stock.

TRUP opened at $66.50 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,330.27 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $56.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.28. Trupanion has a twelve month low of $20.84 and a twelve month high of $77.00.

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.05. Trupanion had a net margin of 0.38% and a return on equity of 1.19%. The company had revenue of $117.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.63 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.06) earnings per share. Trupanion’s revenue was up 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Trupanion will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Trupanion

Trupanion, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical insurance for cats and dogs on monthly subscription basis in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. The company operates through Subscription Business and Other Business segments. It serves pet owners and veterinarians through third-party referrals and online member acquisition channels.

Read More: Intrinsic Value and Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Trupanion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trupanion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.