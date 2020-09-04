Tudor Pickering & Holt Reiterates C$3.00 Price Target for Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP)

Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$3.00 price target on Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP) in a report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on WCP. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on Whitecap Resources from C$2.25 to C$3.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Whitecap Resources from C$3.00 to C$3.50 in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Whitecap Resources from C$2.00 to C$2.75 in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Raymond James set a C$3.50 price target on Whitecap Resources and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Eight Capital lifted their price target on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$2.75 to C$3.10 in a report on Monday, May 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$3.30.

WCP stock opened at C$2.58 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$2.48 and a 200-day moving average of C$2.36. Whitecap Resources has a fifty-two week low of C$0.73 and a fifty-two week high of C$5.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 194.54, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $942.90 million and a P/E ratio of -0.45.

Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported C($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.09) by C($0.10). The firm had revenue of C$157.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$164.90 million. Equities analysts expect that Whitecap Resources will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0143 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 28th. This represents a $0.17 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.65%. Whitecap Resources’s payout ratio is -5.21%.

About Whitecap Resources

Whitecap Resources Inc acquires and develops petroleum and natural gas properties in Canada. Its principal properties are located in West Central Alberta, Northwest Alberta and British Columbia, Southeast Saskatchewan, West Central Saskatchewan, and Southeast Saskatchewan. Whitecap Resources Inc is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

