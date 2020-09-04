Tudor Pickering Reiterates Hold Rating for Encana (TSE:OVV)

Encana (TSE:OVV)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by research analysts at Tudor Pickering in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a C$13.00 price target on the stock. Tudor Pickering’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 5.11% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on OVV. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$13.00 target price on shares of Encana and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. CSFB reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Encana in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Encana currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$9.13.

OVV opened at C$13.70 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 143.22. Encana has a 12-month low of C$2.95 and a 12-month high of C$24.28. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$14.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$11.55.

Encana Company Profile

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. The company holds interests in various assets in Anadarko basin, located in west-central Oklahoma; the Permian basin located in the prolific, Midland Basin in Texas; and the Montney basin located in western Canada.

