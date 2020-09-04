U.S. Energy Corp. (NASDAQ:USEG) Short Interest Up 25.0% in August

U.S. Energy Corp. (NASDAQ:USEG) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 14th, there was short interest totalling 34,000 shares, an increase of 25.0% from the July 30th total of 27,200 shares. Currently, 5.7% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 238,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Separately, ValuEngine raised U.S. Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th.

Shares of NASDAQ:USEG opened at $5.02 on Friday. U.S. Energy has a fifty-two week low of $2.44 and a fifty-two week high of $9.55. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.86.

About U.S. Energy

U.S. Energy Corp., an independent energy company, focuses on the acquisition and development of oil and gas producing properties in the continental United States. It holds interests in various oil and gas projects in Williston Basin of North Dakota; Dimmit County of Texas; and Coastal Louisiana. As of December 31, 2017, the company had estimated proved reserves of 824,115 barrels of oil equivalent.

