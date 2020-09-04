UBS Group Reiterates Neutral Rating for SONOVA HLDG AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:SONVY)

SONOVA HLDG AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:SONVY)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by UBS Group in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SONOVA HLDG AG/ADR from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of SONOVA HLDG AG/ADR to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley raised shares of SONOVA HLDG AG/ADR from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of SONOVA HLDG AG/ADR in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of SONOVA HLDG AG/ADR in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold”.

SONVY stock opened at $45.66 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.09. The stock has a market cap of $15.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.64 and a beta of 0.76. SONOVA HLDG AG/ADR has a 1 year low of $29.41 and a 1 year high of $52.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

SONOVA HLDG AG/ADR Company Profile

Sonova Holding AG designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes hearing systems for adults and children with hearing impairment. It offers hearing instruments, cochlear implants, wireless communication products, and rechargeable hearing aids, as well as professional audiological care services. The company provides hearing instruments under the Phonak, Unitron, and Hansaton brand names; cochlear implants under the Advanced Bionics brand; and professional hearing care services under the AudioNova, Audium, AuditionSanté, Boots Hearingcare, Connect Hearing, Fiebing, Geers, Hansaton, Lapperre, Lindacher, Schoonenberg, Triton, and Vitakustik brands.

