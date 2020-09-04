Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 14th, there was short interest totalling 3,180,000 shares, an increase of 22.3% from the July 30th total of 2,600,000 shares. Approximately 5.9% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,220,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.6 days.

Ulta Beauty stock opened at $238.04 on Friday. Ulta Beauty has a twelve month low of $124.05 and a twelve month high of $304.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $211.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $216.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.68, a PEG ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.49.

Get Ulta Beauty alerts:

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 27th. The specialty retailer reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.63. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 18.00% and a net margin of 4.41%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Ulta Beauty will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Ulta Beauty news, insider Jeffrey J. Childs sold 3,494 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.41, for a total transaction of $833,004.54. Also, Director Catherine Ann Halligan sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total value of $57,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $575,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 58.9% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 151 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 3,922.2% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,810 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 1,765 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 32,569 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,722,000 after buying an additional 3,792 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 48,792 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $8,573,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 32.2% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 18,413 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,877,000 after buying an additional 4,487 shares during the period. 85.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ULTA. Nomura Instinet increased their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. Barclays increased their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $276.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. Nomura increased their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $190.00 to $220.00 in a report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Ulta Beauty has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $252.81.

About Ulta Beauty

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a beauty retailer in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

Featured Article: Why do commodities matter?

Receive News & Ratings for Ulta Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ulta Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.