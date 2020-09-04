United Fire Group (NASDAQ:UFCS) Rating Lowered to Strong Sell at BidaskClub

United Fire Group (NASDAQ:UFCS) was downgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of United Fire Group from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. TheStreet lowered shares of United Fire Group from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. United Fire Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:UFCS opened at $23.80 on Wednesday. United Fire Group has a 12 month low of $22.08 and a 12 month high of $48.00. The stock has a market cap of $618.52 million and a P/E ratio of -6.47. The company has a 50 day moving average of $26.57 and a 200 day moving average of $29.61.

United Fire Group (NASDAQ:UFCS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The insurance provider reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.01. United Fire Group had a negative net margin of 8.63% and a negative return on equity of 4.64%. The business had revenue of $297.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $285.10 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that United Fire Group will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of United Fire Group by 30.9% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,793 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Fire Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $61,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of United Fire Group by 172.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,001 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of United Fire Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $109,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of United Fire Group by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,323 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.67% of the company’s stock.

United Fire Group Company Profile

United Fire Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance for individuals and businesses in the United States. The company offers commercial and personal lines of property and casualty insurance, as well as assumed reinsurance products. Its commercial policies include fire and allied lines, other liability, automobile, workers' compensation, and surety coverage; and personal lines comprise automobile, and fire and allied lines coverage, including homeowners.

