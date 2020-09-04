Urban One Inc (NASDAQ:UONEK) Short Interest Down 34.6% in August

Urban One Inc (NASDAQ:UONEK) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 14th, there was short interest totalling 301,000 shares, a decline of 34.6% from the July 30th total of 460,100 shares. Currently, 1.4% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 6,070,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of Urban One stock opened at $1.03 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.50. The firm has a market cap of $47.14 million, a P/E ratio of -1.91 and a beta of 0.93. Urban One has a fifty-two week low of $0.56 and a fifty-two week high of $6.84. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.37.

Get Urban One alerts:

Urban One (NASDAQ:UONEK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $76.01 million during the quarter. Urban One had a negative return on equity of 14.09% and a negative net margin of 6.27%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Urban One stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Urban One Inc (NASDAQ:UONEK) by 53.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 107,998 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 37,640 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.24% of Urban One worth $103,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 17.00% of the company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered Urban One from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th.

About Urban One

Urban One, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an urban-oriented multi-media company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Radio Broadcasting, Reach Media, Digital, and Cable Television. The Radio Broadcasting segment includes radio broadcasting operations that primarily target African-American and urban listeners.

Further Reading: Why Dividend Stocks May Be Right for You



Receive News & Ratings for Urban One Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Urban One and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.