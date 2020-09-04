Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have a $187.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective indicates a potential downside of 13.45% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Although, shares of Vail Resorts have outperformed the industry so far this year, the company’s operations continue to be impacted by the pandemic. Owing to the uncertainty of the crisis, it has also withdrawn 2020 guidance. This along with high competition and weather-related woes remain potent headwinds. Moreover, the company might delay entry into new markets due to the ongoing crisis. It anticipates fourth-quarter fiscal 2020 results to be negatively impacted by the travel environment and dismal visitation to the company’s resort properties. However, the company has been benefitting from increased focus on season pass program. Also, continuous efforts on digital marketing and media advertising, and reopening of Ski resorts are likely to boost traffic and sales in the days ahead.”

Get Vail Resorts alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank lowered Vail Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $201.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Sunday, May 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on Vail Resorts from $185.00 to $233.00 in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Vail Resorts in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Vail Resorts from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $228.82.

Vail Resorts stock opened at $216.05 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $204.78 and its 200 day moving average is $186.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market cap of $8.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.11 and a beta of 1.24. Vail Resorts has a one year low of $125.00 and a one year high of $255.37.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 4th. The company reported $3.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.67 by $1.07. Vail Resorts had a return on equity of 11.08% and a net margin of 7.65%. The company had revenue of $694.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $627.67 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $7.12 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 27.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Vail Resorts will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP James C. O’donnell sold 2,934 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.57, for a total transaction of $553,264.38. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vail Resorts by 523.5% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 212 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in Vail Resorts by 327.3% in the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Aperture Investors LLC grew its stake in Vail Resorts by 42.8% in the 2nd quarter. Aperture Investors LLC now owns 44,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 13,391 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in Vail Resorts by 4,228.6% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Vail Resorts by 54.6% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.22% of the company’s stock.

Vail Resorts Company Profile

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and urban ski areas in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment operates 11 mountain resorts, including Vail Mountain, Breckenridge Ski, Keystone, and Beaver Creek resorts in Colorado; Park City resort in Utah; Heavenly Mountain, Northstar, and Kirkwood Mountain resorts in the Lake Tahoe area of California and Nevada; Whistler Blackcomb in Canada; Stowe Mountain resort in Vermont; and Perisher in Australia, as well as 3 urban ski areas, such as Wilmot Mountain in Wisconsin, Afton Alps in Minnesota, and Mount Brighton in Michigan.

Read More: What are Closed-End Mutual Funds?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Vail Resorts (MTN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Vail Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vail Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.