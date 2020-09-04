ValuEngine Upgrades Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT) to Hold

Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. BidaskClub cut Corcept Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. TheStreet raised Corcept Therapeutics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut Corcept Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Corcept Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Corcept Therapeutics has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.25.

Corcept Therapeutics stock opened at $19.08 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.30 and a beta of 0.98. Corcept Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $9.70 and a 1-year high of $23.48. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $14.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.89.

Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $88.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.13 million. Corcept Therapeutics had a return on equity of 29.10% and a net margin of 32.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Corcept Therapeutics will post 0.9 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director G Leonard Baker, Jr. acquired 25,807 shares of Corcept Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.50 per share, for a total transaction of $322,587.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel N. Swisher, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of Corcept Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.48, for a total value of $82,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 16.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 22.7% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,539 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 839 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 30.7% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,864 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 1,849 shares in the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $124,000. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $125,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $153,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.31% of the company’s stock.

About Corcept Therapeutics

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs for the treatment of severe metabolic, oncologic, and psychiatric disorders in the United States. The company offers Korlym (mifepristone) tablets as a once-daily oral medication for the treatment of hyperglycemia secondary to hypercortisolism in adult patients with endogenous Cushing's syndrome, who have type 2 diabetes mellitus or glucose intolerance, and have failed surgery or are not candidates for surgery.

