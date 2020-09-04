ValuEngine Upgrades Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX) to “Buy”

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on VREX. Sidoti dropped their price target on Varex Imaging from $44.00 to $34.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Oppenheimer downgraded Varex Imaging from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Varex Imaging from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Varex Imaging from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Varex Imaging from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $30.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:VREX opened at $11.00 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $14.51 and its 200 day moving average is $18.87. Varex Imaging has a 1 year low of $10.41 and a 1 year high of $33.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $410.94 million, a P/E ratio of -19.30, a P/E/G ratio of 46.71 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.19). Varex Imaging had a negative net margin of 2.89% and a positive return on equity of 4.93%. On average, analysts expect that Varex Imaging will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

In other Varex Imaging news, CAO Kevin Bruce Yankton sold 1,629 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.34, for a total transaction of $26,617.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Varex Imaging by 73.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 51,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,163,000 after purchasing an additional 21,743 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in shares of Varex Imaging by 48.4% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 19,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 6,296 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Varex Imaging by 58.5% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 24,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 9,058 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Varex Imaging in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,471,000. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of Varex Imaging by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 42,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $681,000 after purchasing an additional 3,252 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.87% of the company’s stock.

About Varex Imaging

Varex Imaging Corporation designs and manufactures X-ray imaging components. The company operates in two segments, Medical and Industrial. The Medical segment designs, manufactures, sells, and services X-ray imaging components comprising X-ray tubes, digital detectors, high voltage connectors, image-processing software and workstations, computer-aided diagnostic software, collimators, automatic exposure control devices, generators, ionization chambers, and buckys.

